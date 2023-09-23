Harlan County golfer Brayden Casolari wins the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach alongside pros

By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT
PEBBLE BEACH, Ca. (WYMT) - Harlan County sophomore golfer Brayden Casolari won the Pure Insurance Championship -- First Tee Boys division in Pebble Beach, California.

The Pure Insurance Championship pairs youth participants from First Tee programs with PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs.

Casolari represented First Tee Pine Mountain. He was paired with Champion’s Tour Player Brian Gay for the Pure Insurance Open.

Casolari finished round one in second place with a score of 64. Then, he completed the second round with 67 and the final round with 64.

Casolari’s total score at the tournament was -21, finishing in 1st place.

If you would like to see the tournament leaderboard, there is a link to below.

2023 Pure Insurance Championship Leaderboard

