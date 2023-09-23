Harlan County golfer Brayden Casolari competing alongside pros in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

Golf
Golf(Lauren Floyd)
By Armando Barry
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEBBLE BEACH, Ca. (WYMT) - Harlan County sophomore golfer Brayden Casolari is competing in the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California.

The Pure Insurance Championship pairs youth participants from First Tee programs with PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs.

Casolari is one of the participants representing First Tee Pine Mountain. He was paired with Champion’s Tour Player Brian Gay for the Pure Insurance Open.

Competition will be played throughout the weekend. NBC Golf is broadcasting the event from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.

Round three will be tape delayed.

Casolari finished round one in second place. If you would like to keep up with Casolari’s progress, there is a link to the live Pure Insurance Championship leaderboard below.

2023 Pure Insurance Championship Leaderboard

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

Latest News

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky takes on Vanderbilt for its first SEC & first road game of the season
Kentucky Wildcats
Three-star linebacker Devin Smith chooses Kentucky over LSU
Kentucky wide receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens (5) and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye (0)...
Kentucky opens SEC play against Vanderbilt at noon
After going into the lockers up 29-20, the Rockets offense exploded past the Tigers in a 63-26...
Rockets take off in win over Clay County