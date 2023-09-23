Harlan County golfer Brayden Casolari competing alongside pros in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Ca. (WYMT) - Harlan County sophomore golfer Brayden Casolari is competing in the Pure Insurance Championship in Pebble Beach, California.

The Pure Insurance Championship pairs youth participants from First Tee programs with PGA Tour Champions players and amateurs.

Casolari is one of the participants representing First Tee Pine Mountain. He was paired with Champion’s Tour Player Brian Gay for the Pure Insurance Open.

Competition will be played throughout the weekend. NBC Golf is broadcasting the event from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.

Round three will be tape delayed.

Casolari finished round one in second place. If you would like to keep up with Casolari’s progress, there is a link to the live Pure Insurance Championship leaderboard below.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.