Harlan Co. traffic stop ends in drug arrests

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in Dayhoit, following a traffic stop that led to a drug bust.

Police said that the K9 officer did an open-air sniff which alerted officers to possible drugs inside, leading to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers reportedly found methamphetamine, other controlled substances, drug paraphernalia connected with drug trafficking and large amounts of money.

The driver, Monica Napier, 41, of Dayhoit was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and careless driving.

Austin Barga, 19, also of Dayhoit was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Both are at the Harlan County Detention Center being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

