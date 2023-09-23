Food City Fans in the Stands - Week 6

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a great night for week six of high school football across the mountains.

The rowdy crowd in Pulaski County received this week’s nod for Food City Fans in the Stands.

Pulaski County got the 41-6 win over South Laurel.

With the win, the Maroons improve to 2-4, while the Cardinals fall to 4-2.

