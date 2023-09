BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week featured another Eastern Kentucky team trying to stay undefeated.

The Betsy Layne Bobcats hosted the Prestonsburg Blackcats in week six.

The Bobcats would pull away from Prestonsburg for the 33-14 win.

With the win, Betsy Layne (6-0) remains undefeated.

Prestonsburg falls to 4-2.

