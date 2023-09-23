Backroads of Appalachia host Rally Car Races

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Backroads of Appalachia hosted the fifth year of Rally Car Races in McKee on Saturday.

The community came out to watch the cars travel on gravel roads at speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

This is the Backroads of Appalachia’s first year with the American Rally Association.

The racing is just another example of what the Executive Director, Erik Hubbard, said is a great economic opportunity for the commonwealth.

“Prime example is this rally. All the Airbnbs in Jackson County has been sold out the square of McKee last night was booming, and churches was making money. People in local businesses, local vendors was doing wonderful and having a good time,” said Hubbard.

Hubbard said that the mission of Backroads of Appalachia is to add to the economy through motorsport.

