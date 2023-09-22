Week 5 Player of the Week: Knox Central’s Steve Partin

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT’s week five Player of the Week is Knox Central’s Steve Partin, who led the Panthers to a 50-40 win over Danville on Friday, Sept. 15.

Partin cemented himself in the record books with a ridiculous stat line in Knox Central’s first consecutive win of the season.

The senior’s stat line was six touchdowns, five tackles, and 526 rushing yards.

“They announced over the intercom, in the fourth quarter, that I had 500 yards rushing and it surprised me,” Partin said. “I had no idea. I was just doing what the coach asked. I didn’t realize that I was top three in the state and that I had broken the school record too, guess that was nice to know.”

To Knox Central head football coach Dustin Buckner, Friday was just a showing of who Partin is for the Panthers.

“It’s huge in the aspect of, when you need someone to make a play over and over again, he’s done that for us in the two years I’ve been here,” Buckner said. “Just having that guy you can go to in tough situations that you know is going to do what he’s supposed to, along with his teammates, to make something happen.”

The Knox Central Panthers are on a bye week in week six and will return to the gridiron in week seven at home against McCreary Central on Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.