WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Prestonsburg vs. Betsy Layne

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features another Eastern Kentucky team trying to stay undefeated.

The Betsy Layne Bobcats are 5-0. They have outscored opponents 218-30 this season.

Last week, Betsy Layne got the 41-8 win over Floyd Central.

The Bobcats will host the Prestonsburg Blackcats in week six.

The Blackcats are 4-1 on the season. The only blemish for Prestonsburg this season, a two-point loss in week three at Paintsville.

Last week, Prestonsburg traveled to Pike Central and handed the Hawks their first loss of the season.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged

Latest News

WYMT
Week 5 Player of the Week: Knox Central’s Steve Partin
WYMT Team of the week: Corbin
Team of the Week: The Corbin Redhounds
wymt
Top 5 plays from week five of high school football
WYMT
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 5