WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Prestonsburg vs. Betsy Layne

BETSY LAYNE, Ky. (WYMT) - Our ARH Game of the Week features another Eastern Kentucky team trying to stay undefeated.

The Betsy Layne Bobcats are 5-0. They have outscored opponents 218-30 this season.

Last week, Betsy Layne got the 41-8 win over Floyd Central.

The Bobcats will host the Prestonsburg Blackcats in week six.

The Blackcats are 4-1 on the season. The only blemish for Prestonsburg this season, a two-point loss in week three at Paintsville.

Last week, Prestonsburg traveled to Pike Central and handed the Hawks their first loss of the season.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

