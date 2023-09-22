Virginia man walking for a cause stops in EKY

Steve Young in Whitesburg
Steve Young in Whitesburg(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Virginia man Steve Young has been traveling across the country to spread awareness about children battling medical issues since March 2020.

“From southern Virginia, a little town of Patrick Springs, I have been across America. Coast to coast. From California, up into Oregon, then across the upper part of the United States to the east coast,” said Steve Young.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

After 20,000 miles, Young has stopped in Letcher County during the last leg of his journey.

“It is very interesting just listening to some of the places he has been and what he’s actually out here doing,” said Letcher Countian Eddie Hartsfield.

One of Young’s goals in raising awareness is talking to first responders. He has collected more than 200 badges representing various organizations, including the Whitesburg Fire Department and Letcher Vol. Fire Department.

“They’re not for me, for one, and it was just kind of a way of sharing with the camp (Victory Junction) and the kids at the camp where I have visited,” said Steve Young.

The Virginia man plans to stop in some southern states before finally returning home in March 2024.

