School bus involved in Floyd Co. crash; no injuries reported

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies say a school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash this morning in the Printer community.

A deputy told WYMT the crash was “very minor” and described it as a fender bender, with one child on board at the time who was transported away from the scene by their mother.

The collision closed Route 122 Friday morning, but it has since reopened.

