Police: Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation

Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would search for him. But relatives of Griffis, police in Kentucky, and authorities in Louisiana say his practices are questionable and suspicious.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Questions were raised by police in Kentucky and Louisiana about a K-9 handler and search team leader.

Toney Wade has been in Kentucky several times for high-profile searches for missing people.

Now, Wade is reportedly under investigation by two different police departments in Louisiana, and two sheriff’s offices in Kentucky also have concerns.

Wade reportedly searched for Ricky Griffis last summer in Southern Kentucky.

He said his K-9 hit on a cistern, but officials said there was no evidence of a body. Officials also said the cistern had not been disturbed in several years.

“Coupled with the fact that we later learned a few years prior his business license had been revoked. And of course that gave us some concern,” Lt. Matt Bryant, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the disappearance of Griffis since July of 2022.

Sheriff Tim Catron said he was instantly suspicious of Wade, especially when Wade reportedly took credit for finding people that someone else had found.

Catron also explained Wade told the Griffis family he was in daily contact with the sheriff’s office, but Catron said that was not true.

In Louisiana, officials are investigating donations through PayPal and Amazon. An investigation is also underway in that state for Wade’s reported involvement as an animal cruelty investigator. Police are urging people to report any donations they made to Wade.

The sister of Ricky Griffis said the family cut ties with Wade and his search team because of questionable practices.

Police in Kentucky said they are not aware of any active criminal investigations against Wade, but they said there could be an investigation if people question the money donated to Wade.

