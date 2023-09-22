One dead after Buchanan Co. crash

BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WYMT) - A Michigan woman died in Buchanan County, Va. after police said her car experienced mechanical failure.

Virginia State Police Troopers said Jessica A. Konczal, 36, of Woodhaven, Mich., died on Tuesday.

Troopers say Konczal’s 2004 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Route 645 when it ran off the road and went up an embankment.

Officers said a 58-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

