One dead after Buchanan Co. crash

Virginia State Police troopers said Jessica A. Konczal, 36, of Woodhaven, Mich., died on Tuesday.
Virginia State Police troopers said Jessica A. Konczal, 36, of Woodhaven, Mich., died on Tuesday.(WYMT)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN CO., Va. (WYMT) - A Michigan woman died in Buchanan County, Va. after police said her car experienced mechanical failure.

Virginia State Police Troopers said Jessica A. Konczal, 36, of Woodhaven, Mich., died on Tuesday.

Troopers say Konczal’s 2004 Honda Odyssey was traveling east on Route 645 when it ran off the road and went up an embankment.

Officers said a 58-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Lexington man facing charges in Southern Kentucky following police chase

Latest News

Crews said they were able to disconnect service from the line and rescue the man.
23-year-old contractor electrocuted in Tazewell
Voters can request their ballot online or by calling the clerk’s office.
Absentee portal opens for election
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect had reportedly taken a...
Keavy man charged with burglary
Police lights
School bus involved in Floyd Co. crash; no injuries reported