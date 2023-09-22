Near-average temperatures return for the first weekend of fall

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall starts on Saturday, and we are tracking some seasonal temperatures to filter into the region.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

The forecast is looking comfortable for week six of high school football and outdoor festivals across the mountains. We stay dry tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-50s.

Fall officially starts on Saturday, and our mostly dry streak looks to continue. We are tracking a tropical system off the southeastern coast. It is expected to make landfall in North Carolina on Saturday. The bulk of the moisture will stay east of us, but we are watching out for the potential for some stray showers in our eastern counties (Mingo, Logan, Pike, Buchanan, Dickenson). Again, this will not be a big deal for us, but some areas near the KY/WV/VA border may see an isolated shower. Highs on Saturday top out in the mid-70s under a partly sunny sky.

Into Saturday night, mostly dry weather sticks around. An isolated shower can not be ruled out over our eastern counties, but the overall chance is low. Temperatures fall into the low-to-mid-50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Sunday & Early Next Week

Dry weather continues on Sunday. Highs top out in the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-to-upper-50s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out on Monday, especially for the second half of the day. However, most of the region looks dry. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-upper-70s under a partly sunny sky. Low temperatures dip into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Some isolated showers may be possible on Tuesday, but models are not in great agreement on this yet. Highs remain in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Extended Forecast

For the middle of next week, we are tracking spotty rain chances on Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid-and-upper-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

Moisture looks to linger on Thursday, so some spotty showers are possible. Highs top out in the mid-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows dip into the mid-50s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.