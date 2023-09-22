Kentucky NAACP convention happening this weekend

Kentucky NAACP convention happening this weekend
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky chapters of the NAACP are holding the 76th annual state convention in Richmond.

The theme this year is “Advocating for Equity and Justice: It Begins With Me!”

All 24 branches throughout the Commonwealth will be on EKU’s campus all weekend long.

They will have break-out sessions to discuss a variety of topics like activism, mental and physical health and leadership.

Leaders feel progress has been slipping away.

Their example are obstacles in Black voter registration and the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse affirmative action within the realms of higher education.

“We feel like what progress we’ve made, we are starting to see that slip away, and we want to reinforce the fact that number one, we got to make a commitment ourselves to do something about it,” said Richmond Madison County NAACP Program Leader John black. “That’s why we end it with ‘It begins with me.’”

the NAACP of Kentucky is nonpartisan.

The organization invited gubernatorial candidates Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron to attend the conference.

Beshear made an appearance Friday morning.

The NAACP of Kentucky says Cameron did not accept the invite.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged

Latest News

Leslie County Welding Student
EKY students build old style wagon for community festival
Police lights
School bus involved in Floyd Co. crash; no injuries reported
Toney Wade was in Kentucky for several weeks after he told Ricky Griffis' family he would...
Police: Man instrumental in high-profile search operations under investigation
UK Police say the victim hit by a car overnight in Lexington appears to be a UK student.
UK students concerned over increase in pedestrians being hit near campus