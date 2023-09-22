Keavy man charged with burglary

LAUREL CO., Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Keavy man officers say stole a chainsaw from a barn.

Police arrested Jacob Sizemore, 46, on Thursday.

Officers said they were originally dispatched on a robbery in progress call. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect had reportedly taken a chainsaw and then hid it in a nearby wooded area.

Sizemore was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

