Keavy man charged with burglary
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL CO., Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested a Keavy man officers say stole a chainsaw from a barn.
Police arrested Jacob Sizemore, 46, on Thursday.
Officers said they were originally dispatched on a robbery in progress call. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect had reportedly taken a chainsaw and then hid it in a nearby wooded area.
Sizemore was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
