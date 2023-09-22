InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Cerveny
‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Lexington man facing charges in Southern Kentucky following police chase
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending

Latest News

Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying...
Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
So long, summer! Spotty rain chances possible for some Saturday
‘This local will be ready’: Louisville UAW workers ready to strike ahead of Friday deadline
Southeast Chamber of Commerce hosts Annual Awards Night 2023
SEKY Chamber of Commerce honors community leaders
The maze is ready for stalkers to step through.
Prestonsburg attraction returns ‘bigger, better, cornier’