Four people indicted for overdose death, TBI says

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Four people were indicted in connection to a woman’s overdose death, according to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Jan. 29, Rosezetta Wilson Morris was found dead in her home in LaFollette.

“Her cause of death was determined to be an overdose caused by fentanyl toxicity,” TBI officials said.

Agents determined Helena Wilson, Latasha Wilson, Christy Wilson, and Claude Collins were all involved in giving Morris the drugs.

Helena was indicted on one count of second-degree murder, one count of sell of schedule II - fentanyl and one count of delivery of schedule II fentanyl.

Latasha was indicted on one count of facilitation to second-degree murder.

Christy was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II - fentanyl.

Collins was indicted on one count of second-degree murder and one count of sell of schedule II - fentanyl.

Christy was served the indictment in the Campbell Co. Jail while the other three were arrested and booked.

