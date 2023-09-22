EKY students build old style wagon for community festival

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mary Breckenridge Festival is set to take place on Oct. 6-7.

Welding and carpentry students at the Leslie County Area Technology Center have been working to create an old-style wagon for the event.

Dillon Smith, a Leslie County senior, said they are excited for the opportunity and are already about halfway finished.

“We started off with the blueprint. You know that was kind of our inspiration and we knew that it had to look good for the public,” he said.

They have already been working for nearly three weeks and have two weeks to go.

“So far it’s come along pretty good I think,” said senior Cameron Maggard.

Another senior Jathen Shell said they have been working in different groups to make it all happen.

“There were different parts for many groups. I think there was four groups. There was an axle group, a frame group, a seat group and a ladder group,” Shell said.

While they said they still have a lot of hard work ahead of them they are excited to bring back something from the past with their own twist.

“I don’t know if it will be exactly like it was back then because they think in different ways. They were very innovative back then and we’re more technological now,” Shell said.

Maggard added that this class and opportunity is giving them an opportunity to do something they are passionate about and share it with the community.

“I think it’s going to be pretty cool to see something go through town that you know I’ve worked on. Like I’ve went home and said yeah when you see, I’ve told mom and dad when you see that wagon go through town, I helped. I helped build that thing,” said Maggard.

This year’s theme is “Angels on Horseback.” The theme is an effort to celebrate horses and how they assisted Mary Breckinridge in bringing healthcare to the mountains.

