Bell Co. man faces child sexual exploitation charges

Troopers said Robert R. Price, 47, was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.(Bell County Detention Center)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELL CO., Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers said a Bell County man reportedly shared sexually explicit pictures of minors online.

Robert R. Price, 47, was interviewed and arrested by Kentucky State Police. Officers said they executed a search warrant at a home in Middlesboro on Thursday and found equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Troopers said Price was charged with five counts of possession matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

Prices was taken to the Bell County Jail.

