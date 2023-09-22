Absentee portal opens for election

LETCHER CO., Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Court Clerk Winston Meade said the absentee portal will open Saturday.

In a post to his official Facebook page, Meade said the portal will remain open until Oct. 24.

Voters can request their ballot online or by calling the clerk’s office.

Voters must meet the state’s requirements to request a ballot.

Meade said voters can mail their ballots back in or place them in a drop box located at the clerk’s office.

