23-year-old contractor electrocuted in Tazewell

By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, TN. (WYMT) - Officials with the Tazewell Police Department said a 23-year-old worker was electrocuted while pulling fiber optic cabling.

Officers said they were called to the scene at approximately 3:56 p.m. on Thursday for a report of an electrocution on a power pole with the individual still attached to the pole hanging upside down.

Officials said while the worker was pulling the fiber optic cabling, he reportedly came into contact with a high voltage line.

Crews said they were able to disconnect service from the line and rescue the man. Officers said he was a contractor of Logan Communications.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital before being flown to Knoxville.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Tazewell Police Department said the man’s condition is unknown.

