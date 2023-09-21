Woman with outstanding warrant arrested for shoplifting

Monticello woman arrested
(KTTC)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 21, 2023
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested on Tuesday after stealing from a business in Wayne County.

Charlene M. Bell, 51, was arrested after putting $51.31 worth of store merchandise in her purse and not paying for it.

She was charged with theft by unlawful taking and was also served a warrant for failure to pay support as ordered by Wayne County Circuit Court.

She was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center but according to jail records, she is no longer listed as an inmate.

