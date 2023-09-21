Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending

LYNCH, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple agencies worked together in Harlan County on a combined drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, officers from the Lynch Police Department, deputies from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from Kentucky State Police served two people with parole violation warrants on Gilbert Drive in Lynch.

When officers served the warrants, they said a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia and money were in plain view during the search.

Calvin Pace. 34, and Candy Ball, 39, both of Lynch, were arrested.

The pair is charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation warrants. Pace was also arrested on an additional child support warrant.

Both are being held in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.

