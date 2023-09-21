Tracking mostly dry conditions through the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you liked the weather on Thursday, you will love Friday’s forecast. Our streak of mostly dry and mild weather looks to continue as we end the work week.

Tonight Through Friday Night

The forecast does not change much through tonight. We remain dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Similar to Wednesday night, clouds will keep overnight lows in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

High pressure continues to sit over the mountains on Friday, so we are tracking mainly dry and mild weather. Highs top out in the low-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Into Friday night, we stay dry and comfortable. Lows fall into the mid-and-upper-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

In the short term, the forecast looks fantastic for any outdoor festivals or high school football games across the mountains.

Trending Cooler For The Weekend

Temperatures are trending cooler for the first weekend of fall, but we are also looking mostly dry.

Highs top out in the mid-70s on Saturday under a partly sunny sky. Models are trying to indicate spotty rain chances in our far eastern counties (Mingo, Logan, Buchanan and Pike) as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 moves inland on Saturday. Confidence in this is low because tropical tracks can shift with each model update. We will keep a close eye on it and keep you posted. Lows bottom out in the lower-50s by Saturday night.

On Sunday, we remain dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, temperatures top out in the mid-70s, while lows dip into the mid-50s.

Upcoming Work Week

We are tracking some changes in the weather pattern by next week.

Again, most of the region looks dry on Monday. An isolated shower can not be ruled out, especially during the evening and overnight hours, but the overall chance looks low. Highs top out in the upper-70s under a partly sunny sky. Lows dip into the upper-50s.

Moisture looks to increase by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but models are still not in great agreement.

Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s under a partly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the upper-50s.

The forecast looks very similar on Wednesday. Spotty showers will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. Highs reach the mid-70s, while lows dip into the mid-50s.

