Suspicious activity complaint leads to arrest and a host of charges

LAUREL COUNTY ARREST- Dylan Scott Southerland
LAUREL COUNTY ARREST- Dylan Scott Southerland(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies were called to a complaint about a man acting suspicious earlier this week.

It happened on D Anders Road just west of London on Tuesday night.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Dylan Scott Southerland, 31, of Upper Indian Camp Rd, walking around a white truck hauling a box trailer. Police were told he allegedly pulled it up on someone else’s property before getting out of it.

When police questioned the man, they discovered he was under the influence. He told them he had taken Suboxone and used meth earlier in the day. During a search following his arrest, deputies found a number of different pills in a bag.

Once they got Southerland in the cruiser, deputies said he started screaming, cursing and headbutting the protective screen between the front and rear seats. He also told them if he had known he was going to be arrested, he would have run.

He is charged with public intoxication, prescription pills not in a proper container and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center but has since been released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in logging accident
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two EKY men arrested on drug charges
Jail bars (gfx)
EKY man arrested after months-long investigation
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

Monticello woman arrested
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested for shoplifting
CHARLES SHORE
Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CORBIN BURGLAR
Southern Ky. police department asking for help identifying burglar