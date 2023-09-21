Southern Ky. police department asking for help identifying burglar

By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Corbin Police Department officials are asking for help identifying a man they believe stole from a Corbin business.

Police said in a post on Facebook the burglary happened at the business on September 18th.

The department received these pictures from surveillance video.

CORBIN BURGLAR
CORBIN BURGLAR(WYMT)

If you know who this man is or have any information, contact Corbin Police Department 606-528-1122 or text the department’s tip line at 606-215-6139.

All information can be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in logging accident
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two EKY men arrested on drug charges
Jail bars (gfx)
EKY man arrested after months-long investigation
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Mild stretch of weather continues for a few days
Mega Millions jackpot AP
$1M lottery ticket sold in Corbin
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Police lights
Southern Ky. community cracking down on crime