Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a registered sex offender was arrested after he was seen near a playground in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded on September 15 to a call at Lake Reba Park about a man acting suspiciously.

Police say two mothers who were watching over children at the park noticed a man, who was not with children, “using his phone” near the playground area of the park.

The women were able to give police the description of the man’s vehicle and his license plate number.

Police say they were able to identify the man as 38-year-old Nathaniel Lee Sparks of Irvine, Ky. They say Sparks is a registered sex offender and is prohibited from being on the property of a publicly owned or leased playground.

Sparks was subsequently arrested Wednesday at his home by Kentucky State Police and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Richmond police say anyone wishing to report suspicious activity at a park can call 859-624-4776.

