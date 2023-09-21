Registered sex offender arrested near school

Carl Colegrove
Carl Colegrove(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Somerset man was arrested and charged with registered sex offender school restrictions.

Officials said Carl Colegrove, 41, was reportedly walking across the Pulaski Elementary School parking lot during school hours.

Officers said a school resource officer at Pulaski Elementary School determined that Colegrove was a registered sex offender and needed to have written permission from the school to be on the property.

Colegrove was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

