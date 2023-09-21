Prestonsburg attraction returns ‘bigger, better, cornier’

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Pumpkin Man’s corn maze is ready for visitors to pop by.

Dwight Slone, known for growing large, award-winning pumpkins, created the “Cornfusion Maize” in 2021 as a way to give his community more options for fall fun and to fundraise for organizations in need.

Last year, those efforts were soiled by the floodwaters that hit the region in July.

“We had the corn maze ready to go, getting ready to start cutting the patterns. And, unfortunately, like most of Eastern Kentucky, we got hit by the flooding,” Slone said. “We were flooded three times in a matter of seven days. And, unfortunately, we was not able to recover from that.”

This year, however, Slone said the corn is back with a vengeance as the more than two acre field has been meticulously carved out as an autumnal attraction.

”It gives people stuff to do, and, plus, like I said, we can use it to help some local groups do some fundraising,” said Slone. “I’ve retired now, so this is my second little hobby, along with growing my pumpkins, and it’s good for the community.”

The maze is full of twists and turns, lending to the fun of a fall night, but the attraction will host some spooky seasonal sessions as well.

“Looking forward to the hauntings. The hauntings were pretty cool,” said Slone. “Those were some of the funnest nights that we had at the corn maze and hopefully, this year, we’ll be able to do a lot more haunting than we did the first year.”

With plans to helps more nonprofits and organizations this year, Slone hopes to see even more families turn out for the maze.

Slone said his attraction is one of many within a 15-mile radius, with a local fire department hosting a haunt and a spooky carnival planned in Salyersville. He said he hopes to see families turning out this fall to support each event.

