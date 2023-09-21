Perry Co. named Recovery Ready Community

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear named Perry County a Recovery Ready Community.

“Starting as Attorney General and continuing as Governor, I have fought for every single Kentuckian facing addiction to reach recovery,” said Gov. Beshear. “The more counties that we can designate as Recovery Ready, the more lives we can save. I am so pleased to have this next round of counties receive their designation, and I look forward to many more joining us in this fight.”

The designation means the county provides people with access to addiction treatment, recovery support and removes barriers to the workforce.

State leaders said Perry County was named a Recovery Ready Community because of the strong coalition of local treatment providers, the addiction treatment program at Kentucky River Regional Jail and a training program offered to those who are in recovery to learn carpentry and other building skills.

“If you are a resident in or around Perry County fighting an addiction, we are available to help you obtain recovery,” Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said. “We have impressive primary care clinics including Primary Care of Eastern Kentucky and the Mountain Health Alliance’s Little Flower Clinic that seamlessly integrate addiction treatment in a holistic manner. We also have a quick response team ready to meet you where you are. There is no stigma in Perry County for getting treatment and we will support you on your journey.”

