Millions approved for dozens of EKY road projects

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $6.1 million in funding for road projects across the state, on Thursday.

“I’m glad we are able to allocate this funding, especially for communities still recovering from the devastating tornadoes of 2021 and widespread flooding of 2022,” said Beshear. “Local streets and roads help connect and define a community, but roadway needs can quickly mount up and overwhelm a local government’s budget.”

In Eastern Kentucky, grants totaled more than $2.4 million in 14 counties.

McCreary County will receive $305,000 for a resurfacing project on Corder Flats.

In Pulaski County, officials were awarded more than $445,000 to resurface Campground Road.

Rockcastle County is set to get more than $121,000 for a resurfacing project on Rich Farm Road.

Officials in Wayne County will get $25,000 to resurface Pete Upchurch Road.

Rowan County was awarded $378,000 for three resurfacing projects. The projects are located on McBrayer Road, Morgan Fork Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Road.

In Magoffin County, officials will get more than $125,000 to resurface Carpenter Bend Road.

Nearly $200,000 will go to Perry County for four projects. City leaders in Buckhorn plan to resurface Bill Owens Lane, Buckhorn Lane and Witherspoon Way. In Hazard, officials plan to resurface Gorman Hollow Road.

“The City of Buckhorn is in desperate need of this funding,” the city’s application stated. “Our streets are long overdue to be resurfaced. However, the city has not had the funds available to do so.”

Four awards were approved in the City of Harlan. City leaders plan to resurface North First Street, West Mound Street and two sections of Ivy Hill. The funding totaled more than $63,000.

$28,500 will go to Knox County. Officials plan to resurface Sam Parker Road.

In Floyd County, officials will get $286,000 for two projects. One resurfacing project is scheduled for Mink Branch Road, while the other resurfacing project is scheduled for Open Fork Road.

Three projects were approved in Johnson County, totaling more than $132,000. Resurfacing projects are scheduled for Noisy Branch Road, Meadow Fork Road and Lick Branch Road.

A drainage project was approved in Knott County. Officials were given more than $28,000 for the project on KED Bridge.

Officials in Martin County will get $64,000 for two resurfacing projects. One is located on Wooten Road, and the other project is on Little Blacklog Road.

In Pike County, officials were awarded more than $246,000 for two resurfacing projects. One project is located on Middle Fork, and the other is located on John Young Branch.

For a list of approved projects throughout the commonwealth, click here.

