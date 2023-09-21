Man indicted in child sexual abuse case

TAZEWELL, TN. (WYMT) - An East Tennessee man was indicted earlier this month on additional charges of child sexual abuse.

Daniel Jack Goins, 32, of Tazewell was originally indicted in April of 2020 on more than 100 counts of various crimes against children.

On September 13, 2023, a Claiborne County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Goins with five counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of aggravated rape.

After indictments were handed down it was discovered through investigation that Goins was no longer in Tazewell and was in Kokomo, Indiana.

Goins was arrested in Indiana and held for extradition.

He was brought back to Claiborne County on Wednesday.

