Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

(KVLY)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known Knott County pastor won big on national television Wednesday night.

Steven Bell won $40,000 during the bonus round of ‘Wheel of Fortune’.

He solved the puzzle for an event, which was “outdoor festival”.

At the end of the night, Bell won more than $61,000.

He works at Camp Nathanael and Hindman First Baptist Church.

