InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

