‘I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it’: Corbin man buys $1M lottery ticket

George Cerveny
George Cerveny(KY Lottery)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One lucky lottery player in Corbin won $1 million in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

State lottery officials said George Cerveny bought the winning ticket.

“I saw the numbers [Tuesday night] and thought those look real good, real good numbers and they looked familiar, but it didn’t hit the three number and of course, that’s the [Megaball] and I thought, ‘okay, time to go to bed,’” Cerveny said.

He matched the five white numbers for the $1,000,000 prize.

“I went to bed a millionaire and didn’t even know it,” Cerveny said. “I’ve played the same numbers for years and this morning I got a phone call from one of my employees saying, ‘hey call Circle K the manager’s trying to get a hold of you.’”

The ticket was reportedly sold at Circle K on Gordon Hill Pike.

“I did a little dance hoping it was real,” Cerveny told lottery officials.

He explained he bought tickets at the same Circle K for about ten years.

After taxes, Cerveny received a check for $715,000.

“We’re going to get out of debt. That’s probably the answer for most people but we’re going to get out of debt and not have to worry about it…and figure out a nice vacation,” he said.

Circle K will get $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
One injured in logging accident
Jail bars (gfx)
EKY man arrested after months-long investigation
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two EKY men arrested on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Corbin Police Department Facebook
Lexington man facing charges in Southern Kentucky following police chase

Latest News

2023 Mountain Heritage Festival
2023 Mountain Heritage Festival shows community strength
Official governor portrait of Brereton Jones.
Funeral arrangements announced for fmr. Gov. Brereton Jones
Nathaniel Lee Sparks, 38.
Sex offender arrested after vigilant moms spot him at Kentucky park, police say
Daniel Jack Goins, 32, of Tazewell
Man indicted in child sexual abuse case