Funeral arrangements announced for fmr. Gov. Brereton Jones

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones.

Jones died on Monday at the age of 84.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol on Monday, September 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will also receive visitors there from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church.

A private burial will follow.

The family issued the following statement:

