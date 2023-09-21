Funeral arrangements announced for fmr. Gov. Brereton Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones.
Jones died on Monday at the age of 84.
The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol on Monday, September 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will also receive visitors there from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church.
A private burial will follow.
The family issued the following statement:
