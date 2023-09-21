Funeral arrangements announced for fmr. Gov. Brereton Jones

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for former Kentucky Governor Brereton Jones.

Jones died on Monday at the age of 84.

The former governor will lie in state in the rotunda of the Kentucky State Capitol on Monday, September 25, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The family will also receive visitors there from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. at Forks of the Elkhorn Baptist Church.

A private burial will follow.

The family issued the following statement:

“It was his love of horses that brought Brereton Jones to Kentucky, but it was the people of the Commonwealth that made his life so incredibly fulfilling. His greatest pride never came in titles, but in those moments when he could use the gifts God gave him to help someone in need or inspire others to do the same. Our family has lost its hero, our leader, our beloved “Pop,” but our hearts are filled with immeasurable gratitude for both the precious time we shared and the incredible outpouring of love we’ve received in the wake of his passing. We are overwhelmed by your kindness. Thank you.”

