Deputy reportedly injured in crash, woman charged with DUI

Pulaski Co. Crash
Pulaski Co. Crash(Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones confirmed a deputy was injured following a crash that involved a driver reportedly under the influence.

Deputy Ronald Hellard was reportedly going west on Highway 80 near the intersection of Highway 1248.

Officials said a 2005 Ford, driven by Emily Edwards, pulled out of a driveway and crossed into the westbound lane of Highway 80.

To avoid a collision, officials said Hellard swerved into a ditch and hit a culvert.

The deputy was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for minor injuries and later released.

Edwards, 48, was reportedly not injured in the crash, but after an investigation, police said Edwards was determined to be under the influence.

She was arrested and faces several charges, including DUI, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Edwards was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Emily Edwards
Emily Edwards(Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office)

