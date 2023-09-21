Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.

CHARLES SHORE
CHARLES SHORE(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County Sherriff’s Department deputies said they need the communities help in locating a man with active warrants for arrest.

Charles Shores, 27, of London is believed to be staying in the Canada Town community.

According to jail records, Shores has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2014.

Deputies said they ask anyone with information about where he is to call Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017 or send a private message to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in logging accident
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Two EKY men arrested on drug charges
Jail bars (gfx)
EKY man arrested after months-long investigation
Knott Co. pastor wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
The Adair County Juvenile Detention Center in Columbia, Ky.
‘Everybody knew about it’: Internal documents expose warnings at youth detention facility

Latest News

Monticello woman arrested
Woman with outstanding warrant arrested for shoplifting
LAUREL COUNTY ARREST- Dylan Scott Southerland
Suspicious activity complaint leads to arrest and a host of charges
Calvin Pace and Candy Ball, both of Lynch, were arrested on drug charges Tuesday night when...
Two arrested for drug trafficking, police say more arrests are pending
CORBIN BURGLAR
Southern Ky. police department asking for help identifying burglar