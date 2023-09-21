Deputies release name of wanted man in Southern Ky.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitley County Sherriff’s Department deputies said they need the communities help in locating a man with active warrants for arrest.

Charles Shores, 27, of London is believed to be staying in the Canada Town community.

According to jail records, Shores has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2014.

Deputies said they ask anyone with information about where he is to call Whitley County dispatch at 606-549-6017 or send a private message to their Facebook page.

