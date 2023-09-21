2023 Mountain Heritage Festival shows community strength

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was the first full day of the 2023 Mountain Heritage Festival.

The festival gave community members the opportunity to share valued Appalachian history.

“You can still see the footprint from many years ago even though we’ve grown and things have changed,” said Lee Adams with Letcher County Tourism.

Pride in their culture has only increased recently.

This is the first festival since the July 2022 flood, which devastated many communities in Eastern Kentucky.

With events planned throughout the weekend, the community gets the opportunity to continue recovering together.

“We need the fellowship of it. We need the community factor. So, we’re excited about being back and being a part of it. We miss being at the festival,” said Cornerstone Church Pastor Frank Holbrook, who helps run an apple dumpling food truck.

The festival also celebrated local groups. Many vendors are from nearby churches and schools.

Musical acts are also scheduled for Thursday evening, Friday evening and most of Saturday.

