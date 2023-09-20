Woman arrested after trying to steal, hide items

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was brought into custody after trying to shoplift, the Monticello Police Department reported.

Charlene M. Bell, 51, was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after she was accused of concealing reportedly $56.31 worth of merchandise in her purse/backpack and not paying for the items.

Bell was arrested for theft by unlawful taking. She was also served with a warrant for failure to pay support as ordered by Wayne Circuit Court.

Bell was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.