Woman arrested after trying to steal, hide items

A woman in Wayne County was arrested for theft by unlawful taking.
A woman in Wayne County was arrested for theft by unlawful taking.(MGN)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was brought into custody after trying to shoplift, the Monticello Police Department reported.

Charlene M. Bell, 51, was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday after she was accused of concealing reportedly $56.31 worth of merchandise in her purse/backpack and not paying for the items.

Bell was arrested for theft by unlawful taking. She was also served with a warrant for failure to pay support as ordered by Wayne Circuit Court.

Bell was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

