Washington Correspondent provides update as government shutdown looms

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the government faces a potential shutdown later this month, the White House sounded the alarm on Wednesday about the possible consequences.

WYMT Anchor Steve Hensley talked with Washington Correspondent Brendan Cullerton about the looming shutdown, the Department of Justice’s handling of the Hunter Biden investigation and a new poll showing former President Donald Trump erasing a six point lead for President Joe Biden.

You can watch the entire segment in the video player above.

