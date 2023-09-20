Two EKY men arrested on drug charges

Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Floyd County Sheriff's Department Facebook
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to a suspicious persons complaint in the Weeksbury community earlier this week.

During an investigation Monday night, deputies were led to a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of nearly 50 grams of fentanyl and 40 grams of crystal meth.

Trey Little, 26, of Pikeville, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl) - first degree and trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first degree.

Joshua Burchett, 40, of Weeksbury, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) - first degree and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) - first degree.

Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.

