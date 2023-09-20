‘They can start right here at home’: EKY health care conference connecting current professionals with the future

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - High school students across the region gathered at Hazard Community and Technical College for the Health Care Academic Career Planning Conference on Wednesday.

Tammy Duff, director of the University Center of the Mountains at HCTC said their goal was to build up the future health care workers of Kentucky.

“It really gives our area high school students interested in the health care field to explore a lot of different program options and careers that maybe they haven’t thought of before,” she said.

It brought together more than 150 high schoolers from eight different schools. Duff said the focus of the day was connecting the future professionals with the current.

“We’ve got dentistry, we’ve got physical therapy, we’ve got pharmacy, we’ve got physician assistant, we’ve got medical laboratory science,” she said. “We’ve got Midway who has a new RN to MSN bridge program that’s one of our partners, and it’s all online.”

A number of other health care fields were also there, and student Lauren Morris from Perry County Central High School said she already has an idea of what she wants to do. However, she enjoyed getting to learn more about her options.

“I think I want to do pharmacy,” Morris said. “I hope to see what I need for school and everything like that and see what kind of opportunities I have around here.”

HCTC President, Jennifer Lindon said students can create a bright future in EKY just like some already have.

“We have a number of success stories. We have one student who is actually now over pediatrics at the University of Kentucky,” said Lindon. “We have many of our students who if you are in the hospital and you need to see a nurse, or you need to see a doctor, chances are they started here at HCTC.”

HCTC staff said they hope students realize that they can achieve many of their goals.

“They can start right here at home and in many instances complete right here at home without having to leave the area,” Duff said.

Advisors from UK, MSU, AHEC, EKU, Lindsey Wilson, Midway and Sullivan University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences will provide workshop sessions.

Sessions were available on programs such as medical school, physical therapy, medical laboratory science, physician assistant, nursing, pharmacy human services/mental health counseling, social work and dentistry.

