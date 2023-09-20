Summer warmth returns in the season’s final days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re heading back to the 80s for the next few days and unfortunately, we’re not talking about the decade.

Today and Tonight

I feel like the last few days have been a copy-and-paste forecast and I’m actually ok with that. We will see fog and cool temperatures in the morning and sunshine and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. The only difference with today is that we should get a touch warmer. Highs should top out in the low 80s this afternoon, getting a few degrees above average for this time of year.

Look for mostly clear skies tonight, with some more fog possible late. Lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Forecast

I think we pick up a few clouds with our sunshine for Thursday and Friday, but the thermometer will push its way up a couple more degrees as summer isn’t ready to throw in the towel just yet. Low to mid-80s will be around both days, but unlike the sultry season those temps are associated with, the dewpoints will not be high, so while it will feel warm in the sun, you shouldn’t feel like you’re swimming through the air. It will be fantastic weather for all of the fairs, festivals and football games going on this week. Lows both nights will drop to around 60.

As we say so long to summer and hello to fall this weekend, it’s almost like someone is going to flip a switch when it comes to temperatures. We will stay dry into the first part of the weekend, but highs will fall back into the upper 70s, where they should be this time of the year. Lows will head back into the 50s Saturday night.

Models are trending drier for the end of the weekend, but I’m still going to keep a stray chance in there for Sunday until we see a few more dry runs. Highs will hang around the upper 70s there too.

Our next best rain chances are still looking to move in early next week.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

