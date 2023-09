Road work scheduled for portion of Mountain Parkway, delays possible

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers near Exit 46 of the Mountain Parkway may experience delays as crews work to set beams for a bridge.

The road work, near Campton, is scheduled for Thursday, September 21, and Friday, September 22.

Officials said traffic delays are expected to be minimal, but drivers may need to slow down or temporarily stop in the work zone.

