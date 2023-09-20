Raising Hope Kentucky offers resources to farmers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the state capitol recognized farmers for National Farmer Appreciation Day and National Ag Safety Week.

While the day included both celebration and awareness, there were also health screenings, safety exhibits and demonstrations to warn farmers and farm families about things they may not even realize.

The Raising Hope initiative takes a look at and advocates for the mental health of farmers.

The concern from advocates is many farmers feed families throughout the country but oftentimes do not check on their own health.

“We need food, fiber and shelter in our lives, farmers provide all 3 of those,” said Representative Brandon Reed, who represents Hodgenville.

The setup was between the Capitol and the annex, which was lined with tractors and tents.

Lawmakers said they have been able to secure millions in funding for current and future Raising Hope initiatives.

“Farmers are very independent. I am one of those. Where other things come before my health. So what we have developed, tens of doctors, nurses, and all kinds of clinicians. There are two women within our coalition who head that up. We go to the farmer,” said Babette Overman with Raising Hope Kentucky.

Advocates said they hope lawmakers will help to make resources for farmers known to them for their health and safety.

