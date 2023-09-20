One injured in logging accident

(Credit: Bull-Doser / Wikipedia)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is recovering following a logging accident earlier this week.

It happened Monday on Coldwater Road in Martin County.

Firefighters with the Inez Fire Rescue posted on Facebook that when they arrived, the person was in a very remote area of a logging operation and was seriously injured.

We’re told the victim had a possible leg fracture and other injuries and had to be transported out through some rugged terrain in a rescue basket.

The name of the person was not released, but officials say once they were able to get them out, they were flown out to a hospital with a trauma center.

No word on their current condition.

