KYTC: US 23 resurfacing set to begin in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of road resurfacing that will begin on Monday, Sept. 25.

The project will be from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. until Friday, Sept. 29.

The work will be along US 23 starting at the KY 1460 overpass near the Bob Amos Park exit and ending at the Island Creek intersection on US 23.

The resurfacing will include replacing the old pavement, and painting and striping the new pavement.

There will be lane closure during work hours for the safety of both those driving and working on the road.

Driver should expect delays if traveling on highway US 23.

The schedule may change due to weather conditions in the area.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.