High pressure brings dry, milder weather to the mountains

Forest
Forest(Pixabay via WSI / IBM)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The forecast does not change much for the remainder of the work week. We are tracking above-average high temperatures and mostly dry conditions.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Dry weather will continue across the region tonight, but we are tracking an increase in clouds. As a result, it will not be as cool as recent nights. Lows fall into the upper-50s by Thursday morning.

Another dry, mild day is on tap for Thursday. Highs top out in the low-80s under a partly sunny sky. We should be in the upper-70s for late September, so we are above average.

Into Thursday night, calm weather will stick around. We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Friday & The Weekend

High pressure looks to linger as we close out the work week, so we are tracking more dry weather on Friday. Temperatures reach the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures only dip into the upper-50s.

The first day of fall is Saturday, and we are tracking more nice weather. We stay dry and partly cloudy to kick off the weekend. Highs top out in the upper-70s, while lows fall into the lower-50s.

Sunday is trending drier. Highs remain in the upper-70s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper-50s.

Extended Forecast

We are tracking some changes in the weather pattern by next week.

Again, models are trending drier on Monday. An isolated shower looks possible, but most of the region looks dry.

We are tracking an increase in moisture and rain chances by Tuesday. Scattered showers look possible under a partly sunny sky.

Temperatures reach the upper-70s and lower-80s on Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

