Groups join together to advocate for commercial service to return to local airports

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials at one airport along with the local economic development authority are joining forces with others in a fight to bring back commercial flights to our region.

Earlier this week, the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) and Lake Cumberland Regional Airport in Somerset announced plans to join a national movement to re-establish daily air service at some rural airports.

The movement, Restoring Essential Service To Our Rural Economies, or RESTORE for short, is advocating the federal government to use the Essential Air Service (EAS) program that smaller airports have not had access to since 2012.

Back in 2020, the mayors of Somerset, London and Corbin along with their airport boards and economic development authorities, formed a regional alliance to transfer the London-Corbin Airport’s dormant EAS designation to Lake Cumberland Regional and allow it to be reactivated. The plan is to ask federal legislators to help initiate the transfer so the Pulaski County airport can recruit commercial air service while London-Corbin Airport works to become a regional hub for air cargo service.

“Having commercial air service would not only help our residents have access to travel options from Somerset to anywhere in the world but also make it easier for others to visit The Capital of Lake Cumberland and the surrounding region,” SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said in a news release. “Not to mention the benefits it provides local and regional companies who need to travel to be competitive. Because tourism is Pulaski County’s No. 1 industry, SPEDA’s board believes it is imperative that we do everything we can to bring commercial air service to our community.”

The Lake Cumberland Regional Airport, along with the Pikeville-Pike County Airport, has had commercial air service before. Locair served Lake Cumberland Regional from late 2008 until February 2010 before the company pulled out due to lack of funding and an inconsistent flight schedule.

The EAS program was established after airline deregulation in 1978 to guarantee small communities served by certified air carriers could maintain a minimal level of scheduled air service.

You can learn more about what the RESTORE group is trying to accomplish here.

